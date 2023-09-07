University of Delhi has released DU UG Spot Admission 2023 Round 2 vacant seats list on September 7, 2023. Candidates who want to register themselves for spot admission round 2 can check the list through the official site of DU Admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

DU UG Spot Admission 2023 Round 2 vacant seats list out at admission.uod.ac.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration for Round 1 admission will begin on September 7 and will end on September 9, 2023. The declaration of allocations in spot admission round 1 will be displayed on September 11, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the round can do it by following the steps given below.

DU UG Spot Admission 2023: How to apply for Round 2

Visit the official site of DU Admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on UG registration link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can accept the allocated seat from September 11 to September 13, 2023. Colleges can verify and approve the online applications from September 11 to September 14, 2023 and the last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates is till September 15, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Delhi University.