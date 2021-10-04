Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DU undergraduate admission process begins today
admissions

DU undergraduate admission process begins today

Published on Oct 04, 2021 08:35 AM IST
DU undergraduate admission process begins today (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Admission to undergraduate courses at Delhi University will begin today at 10 am. The admission will be done, online, against the first cut-off list which was released on October 1. 

“Candidates will be required to appear in person for verification of their original documents, as and when notified by the university/college. All admission procedures are to be completed by the candidate using the unique login ID they create on the University of Delhi Undergraduate admissions portal,” the University has said in the admission bulletin.

Each college has a grievance committee. “Candidates having grievances about admission should first approach the Grievance Committee of the College. If the grievance is not resolved within a reasonable time, only then the Candidate may approach the Central Admission Grievance Redressal Committee,” the university has said.

The second and third cut-off list will be released on October 9 and October 16, respectively. 

A special cut-off list will be released on October 25. The fourth cut-off list will be released on October 30 and the fifth list on November 8.

du admissions
