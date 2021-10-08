DUET 2021 answer keys released, direct link to check keys and raise objections

DUET 2021 answer keys: Delhi University on Friday, October 8 released the provisional answer keys and question papers of undergraduate courses with recorded responses for answer key challenge for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the answer key online.

Delhi University had conducted the DUET 2021 on September 26,27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1, 2021 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The provisional answer keys along with the question paper with recorded responses has been uploaded now.

Direct link to check DUET 2021 answer keys and raise objections

Candidates can raise challenge against the answer keys till 5pm on October 10 by paying a fee of ₹200 per question challenged. No challenge will be accepted without fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. The key finalised by the experts will be final.

Note: For further clarification related to DUET 2021 candidates can call on 011- 40759000 or email at duet@nta.ac.in