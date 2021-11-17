DUET 2021 MPhil, PhD results declared, direct link for score cards

DUET results 2021 for MPhil, PhD: The National Testing Agency on Wednesday declared the DUET 2021 results for MPhil, PhD courses. Candidates who appeared for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021 for Mphil and PhD can download the results from the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

DUET 2021 was conducted across the country on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1, 2021 in the computer based test mode.

Direct link to check DUET 2021 results/score cards

Candidates can login on the provided link and view/ download/ Print their Score Card.

Note: For any quires or/clarifications candidates can call NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at duet@nta.ac.in

NTA had in October released the provisional answer keys along with the question papers of M.Phil/Ph.D with recorded responses for answer key challenge for DUET 2021.

