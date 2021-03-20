GATE 2021 results declared at gate.iitb.ac.in, here's how to check

GATE 2021 Results Announced: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Friday, March 19 declared the result of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021. The GATE 2021 exam was held on February 6, 7, 13 and 14.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting GATE 2021 website.

Here is the direct link to check GATE 2021 results

GATE 2021 results: Steps to check

Visit the official website of GATE 2021 at gate.iitb.ac.in

Click on the link that reads, “GATE 2021 Results are announced Click Here”

Key in your Enrollment ID / Email Address sent during registration

Enter your GOAPS password which is case sensitive and submit

Your results will be displayed on the screen

GATE 2021 score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results.

GATE 2021 results declared (appsgate.iitb.ac.in)

IIT, Bombay had recently released the final answer key of the GATE 2021 examination.

GATE is a national level exam conducted jointly by the IISc, Bangalore and the seven IITs (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education.