GATE 2022 registration ends on September 28, know how to apply

GATE 2022 registration ends on September 28, know how to apply
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 09:48 PM IST
GATE 2022 registration ends on September 28, know how to apply

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur will close down the application process for GATE 2022 on September 28. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can do so online through the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Earlier the last date to fill the application form for GATE 2022 was September 24. However, due to technical problems, the application deadline was extended up to September 28, 2021 with no additional fees. The window for rectification of defective applications will open on October 26, 2021. The deadline for rectification of the application is November 1, 2021, while the deadline for changing papers, categories, or exam cities is November 12, 2021, with additional fee. On January 3, 2022, the GATE 2022 admit card will be released for download.

GATE 2022 registration: How to apply

Visit the official website of GATE 2022 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

On the homepage click on the apply online tab

Register your self

Key in all the required details

Fill the application form

Upload photograph and all the relevant documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

