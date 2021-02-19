GATE answer key 2021 to be released by March 2, here's how to check

GATE answer key 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) will release the answer key and question paper of the GATE 2021 examination by March 2, 2021, on its official website.

Once the answer keys are released, candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their answer key online at gate.iitb.ac.in.

The GATE 2021 examination was conducted on February 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2021.

According to the important dates available on the official website, after the answer key is released, candidates will be able to raise objections against any key, if any, by providing appropriate representation from March 2 to 4 by paying a processing fee of ₹500 for each objection raised.

The result for the GATE 2021 examination is scheduled to be declared on March 22, 2021, on its official website.

How to check GATE answer key 2021 after it is released:

Visit the official website at gate.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the GATE answer key

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The GATE answer key 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take its printout for future use.