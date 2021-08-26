Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GGSIU CET admit cards 2021 released for undergraduate courses

GGSIU CET admit cards 2021: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has released the admit cards for common entrance test (CET-2021) for admission to various undergraduate courses such as BBA, BCA, BJMC, B.Ed, B.Com (Hons).
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 01:45 AM IST
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has released the admit cards for common entrance test (CET-2021) for admission to various undergraduate courses such as BBA, BCA, BJMC, B.Ed, B.Com (Hons). Candidates who have registered for the GGSIP CET-2021 can download their hall tickets from the official website at www.ipu.ac.in. The CET examinations for these programmes will be held on August 28 and 29.

Direct link to download GGSIP CET 2021 admit card

How to download GGSIP CET 2021 admit card:

Visit the official website at www.ipu.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CET 2021 Admit Card (For BBA, BCA, BJMC, B.Ed, B.Com (Hons))".

A new page will appear on the screen.

Key in your credentials and login.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

