Goa: NEET, GCET admission schedule announced by DTE

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Goa has released the NEET and GCET counselling schedule. The first round of admissions to NEET based degree courses, except MBBS and BDS, and second round of admissions to engineering and pharmacy degree courses begins on December 14, as per the schedule available on the official website, dte.goa.gov.in.

The DTE has released the date of admission, the course, categories, merit numbers and reporting time in the official notification.

DTE Goa NEET, GCET counselling schedule

“Interested candidates shall report in person, as per above schedule, and avail allotment to available seat of their choice, as per their merit. All SOP’s related to wearing of masks, sanitization, social distancing, etc. shall be strictly adhered to, when attending the above rounds. Candidates must strictly adhere to above schedule. Not more than one person shall accompany the candidate during the above round,” the DTE has informed candidates.

Candidates in Engineering Degree Courses, who have not applied earlier, or have submitted application form late, after specified date, may report to Room No.1, Directorate of Technical Education, Porvorim at 12 noon on Tuesday, December 21 with copies of required documents, details of which are available on DTE website.

