Home / Education / Admissions / GU Admissions 2021: Gauhati University PG courses registration begins
admissions

GU Admissions 2021: Gauhati University PG courses registration begins

GU Admissions 2021 registration have started for PG courses. Candidates can apply for Gauhati University admissions through the official link admissions.gauhati.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 03:54 PM IST
GU Admissions 2021: Gauhati University PG courses registration begins

Gauhati University has started the registration process for GU Admissions 2021. The registration was started on August 6 and will end on August 31, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for various post graduate courses can apply online through the official site of Gauhati University on admissions.gauhati.ac.in.

Candidates can check the complete schedule in the table given below.

GU Admissions 2021: Complete Schedule

Opening date of application August 6, 2021
Closing date of application August 31, 2021
Admit card release September 10, 2021
Entrance exam September 15 to 17, 2021
Rank list publication September 26 and 27, 2021
Date of admission September 29 and 30, 2021
Commencement of classes October 1, 2021

Candidates who want to apply for the courses can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply

GU Admissions 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of Gauhati University on admissions.gauhati.ac.in.

• Click on GU Admissions 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details or registration details.

• Fill up the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional merit list of students will be published on the University's website only. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Gauhati University.

