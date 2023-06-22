Gujarat NEET Counselling 2023: Eligibility, list of documents announced

Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate &Postgraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC &ACPPGMEC) Gujarat has announced eligibility criteria and list of documents required for its state quota NEET UG 2023 counselling. These information can be checked on the official website, medadmgujarat.org.

(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Next, counselling schedule and rules will be announced.

As per information shared by the committee, candidates who passed Class 10 and 12 from a school in Gujarat except those who have taken admission in Class 10 outside Gujarat before June 23 can apply for Gujarat NEET counselling. Children of defense personnel and IAS/IPS/IRS officers are exempted from this rule but they will have to submit certificates.

Documents required:

NEET UG Marks sheet

Proof of birth place: School Leaving Certificate (preferable), Transfer Certificate containing place of birth, birth certificate, passport (any one).

Proof of date of birth: School Leaving Certificate, Transfer Certificate, Birth certificate, Indian passport, Standard 10th (SSC) mark-sheet (any one).

Candidates born outside Gujarat (Children of defense personnel and IAS/IPS/IRS officers, etc.): Domicile certificate.

Category certificate: SC, ST, SEBC, EWS, PWD certificate issued by the competent authority, if applicable.

For local candidate of Ahmedabad: Certificate of local candidate from the Dean of Smt. NHL Municipal Medical College, Ahmedabad.

For local candidate of Surat: Certificate of local candidate from the Dean of Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research, Surat.

For OCI candidates: OCI card issued by competent authority of Central Government of India (For NRI Quota admission).

Physical fitness certificate: Certificate of Physical Fitness in the prescribed form obtained from a registered medical practitioner (M.B.B.S/MD/MS) along with undertaking (Available on the ACPUGMEC website).

Students who passed 12th from Jawahar Navoday Vidhyalaya outside Gujarat: Class 1-8 pass certificate issued from school located in Gujarat.

Students who passed 12th from Gujarat board of Union Territories of Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli: Class 12th Marksheet of Gujarat Board & domicile certificate.

