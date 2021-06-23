GUJCET 2021 registration begins; how to apply
GUJCET 2021: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has opened the online application window for the Gujarat CET 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of GSHSEB at https://gujcet.gseb.org/
The last date for the online registration is June 30.
GUJCET 2021 Examination fee: Candidates applying for the GUJCET have to pay ₹300 as an application fee.
The application fee can be paid through the SBIePay System using a credit card, Debit Card, or Net Banking. Fee can also be paid using the online SBIePay “SBI Branch Payment” Option in any SBI Branch of the Country.
GUJCET 2021: Here is the direct link to apply
Candidates can also apply through the official website
GUJET 2021: Steps to apply
Visit the official website of GSHSEB at https://gujcet.gseb.org/
Register your self
Re-login using the user Id and Password
Pay the application fee and and proceed to fill the application form
Submit your application form
The candidate has to keep and remember his/her application number for future reference.