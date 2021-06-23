Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / GUJCET 2021 registration begins; how to apply
admissions

GUJCET 2021 registration begins; how to apply

GUJCET 2021: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has opened the online application window for the Gujarat CET 2021.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 23, 2021 04:14 PM IST
GUJCET 2021; Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of GSHSEB.(GUJCET website)

GUJCET 2021: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has opened the online application window for the Gujarat CET 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of GSHSEB at https://gujcet.gseb.org/

The last date for the online registration is June 30.

GUJCET 2021 Examination fee: Candidates applying for the GUJCET have to pay 300 as an application fee.

The application fee can be paid through the SBIePay System using a credit card, Debit Card, or Net Banking. Fee can also be paid using the online SBIePay “SBI Branch Payment” Option in any SBI Branch of the Country.

GUJCET 2021: Here is the direct link to apply

Candidates can also apply through the official website

GUJET 2021: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of GSHSEB at https://gujcet.gseb.org/

Register your self

Re-login using the user Id and Password

Pay the application fee and and proceed to fill the application form

Submit your application form

The candidate has to keep and remember his/her application number for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujcet registration date engineering aspirant
TRENDING NEWS

Wasim Akram helps upside down turtle to get into water, shares video

Netflix India matched Mithila Palkar’s looks with desserts, pics are very sweet

Photo spotted in Rahul Gandhi's video wows people. Guess who clicked it?

‘Been a while:’ Smriti Irani shares selfie on Instagram, Ekta Kapoor reacts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP