Haryana: ITI admissions 2021 registration open

Admissions to various engineering and non-engineering trades in government and private industrial training institutes (ITI) in Haryana are open currently. The application forms are available on the official website. The last date for submission of the application forms is September 30.

Apply for ITI admission

Candidates can also avail for dual system of training as per the agreements have been made by the government with various industrial establishments of the state to provide training in different trades. The trainees enrolled in these business units will be given training under dual training system, so that for one year course of 3-6 months duration and for two year course, 6 to 12 months duration will be provided in the institute. After this, during the remaining period of the course, on-job training will be done in the related industrial establishment.

The state government has waived tuition fees of female students and will also provide them free tool kits up to ₹1000. 33 government ITIs in the state are exclusively for female students.