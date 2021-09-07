Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2021 releasing today, here’s how to download
admissions

ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2021 releasing today, here’s how to download

ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2021 will be released today, September 7, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of NTA ICAR on icar.nta.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 07:37 AM IST
ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2021 releasing today, here’s how to download

National Testing Agency, NTA will release ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2021 on September 7, 2021. Candidates who will appear for theAll India Entrance Examination for Master's degree program can download the admit card through the official site of NTA ICAR on icar.nta.ac.in. The examination will be conducted on September 17, 2021. 

ICAR AIEEA PG exam will be conducted in 89 cities across the country. The examination will be conducted for 2 hours and will comprise of 120 multiple-choice questions. Candidates will get 4 marks to each correct response and negative 1 mark for each incorrect response. The medium of the paper will be in English. Candidates who want to download the admit card can follow these simple steps given below. 

ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of NTA ICAR on icar.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

Students for 25% seats in Master degree programmesin AUs are admitted through AIEEA (PG). All (100%) seats of the four ICAR-DUs are also filled up through the same examination.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icar aieea nta icar aieea exam admit card
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BBAU Entrance Test 2021: Last date to apply extended, direct link to apply 

IIFT MBA IB 2021: Registration begins on iift.nta.nic.in, here’s how to apply

MP School Admission 2021: Revised schedule released for free admission under RTE

JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 exam date rescheduled, check date here 
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP