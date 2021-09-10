Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ICAR AIEEA PG admit cards 2021 released at icar.nta.ac.in, direct link

ICAR AIEEA PG admit card 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) PG Admit Card 2021.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 10:19 PM IST
ICAR AIEEA PG admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the ICAR AIEEA PG exam can download their admit cards through the official website of NTA ICAR on icar.nta.ac.in.(icar.nta.ac.in)

The ICAR AIEEA PG examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 17, 2021 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

ICAR AIEEA (PG) is an all India entrance examination for (a) admission to 25% seats in master degree programme in accredited agricultural universities (100% seats at IARI, IVRI, NDRI, CIFE, RLBCAU Jhansi & DR. RPCAU, PUSA) and (b) award of ICAR-PG scholarship/national talent award (PGS) in agriculture & allied sciences.

Direct link to download ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2021 

How to download ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official site of NTA ICAR on icar.nta.ac.in.

Click on "ICAR Admit Card (AIEEA-PG-2021)" link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

