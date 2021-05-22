ICMAI CMA June Exam 2021: Last date to register extended, check notice here

Institute of Cost Accountants of India has extended the registration date for ICMAI CMA June Exam 2021 due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The last date to register has been extended till May 30, 2021, without late fees. candidates can check the official notice on the official website of ICMAI on icmai.in.

The last date has been extended for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Course for June 2021 Examinations. The official notice reads, “In view of the present acute pandemic situation arising out of spread of COVID-19, it is hereby notified for information of all concerned that the last date for submission of online Examination Application Form for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Course for June, 2021 Examinations of the Institute stands extended up to 30th May, 2021 without late fee.”

Earlier the Institute postponed the examination from June to July 2021. As per the official exam schedule released, the foundation course examination will be conducted on July 23, 2021. The intermediate and final course examination will begin on July 26 and will end on August 2, 2021.

Candidates who belong to India and want to appear for the examination will have to pay the fees online. For the Foundation course, candidates will have to pay ₹1200/- as examination fees, ₹1400/- as final exam fees, and ₹1200/- as intermediate examination fees.