ICSI CS Executive Programme 2021: Registration allowed to Class 12 students

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has allowed provisional registration for ICSI CS Executive Programme 2021 to Class 12 appearing students. The students who have passed the CSEET examination are allowed to register for the executive programme. The official notice is available on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

As per the official notice, students who have passed CSEET and scheduled to appear in Class 12 examinations during the year 2021 shall be allowed to seek provisional registration to CS Executive Programme. The decision has been taken after the central and state boards postponed the Class 12 examinations this year due to the pandemic.

The students will be allowed to seek provisional registration to the programme subject to submission of proof of passing the Class 12 examinations within six months from the date of such provisional registration to the Executive programme.

Candidates can register for the executive programme till May 31, 2021, and shall be eligible to appear in all modules during the December 2021 session of examinations. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICSI.