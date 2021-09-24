IGNOU 2021 registration for July session extended till September 30

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration date for the July 2021 session till September 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. The last date of registration is extended for all the courses except for the certificate programmes.

Earlier also IGNOU had extended the registration deadline for admission to ODL and online programmes for the July 2021 Session till September 23. IGNOU has extended the registration deadline for admission to July 2021 session several times.

“Links for Online Admission Portal July 2021 Session for all the Programmes(Except Certificate) is extended till 30th September 2021” reads the official website

IGNOU 2021 registration: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Click on the link that reads,” Links for Online Admission Portal July 2021 Session for all the Programmes(Except Certificate) is extended till 30th September 2021”

A new window will be displayed

For ODL Courses click on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

For online courses click on ignouiop.samarth.edu.in to

Register your self

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference