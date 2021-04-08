IGNOU Admissions 2021: Online courses registration for overseas students begins

Indira Gandhi National Open University has activated the registration link for IGNOU Admission 2021 online courses for overseas students. All overseas students from SAARC and Non-SAARC countries, Foreign Students Residing in India (FSRI), and NRI can register online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

A total of 16 online courses at the level of masters and bachelors apart from Diploma and Certificate programmes have been offered to the overseas students. The teachers will be able to teach the students with the help of videos and associated reading materials. Candidates who want to register online for the courses can check the documents needed for it.

Documents Required

1. Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)

2. Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)

3. Scanned copy of Age Proof (less than 200 KB)

4. Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)

5. Passport/Visa/Study Visa

6. Citizenship Card/Proof of Nationality

7. Proof of residence in India (if Applicable)

8. OCI/PIO/UNHCR Refugee Card

Direct link to Apply

How to Apply

To apply for the courses, overseas candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

• Click on link for the overseas students available on the home page.

• Register by entering the details asked.

• Once done, login to the account and fill in the application form.

• Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.