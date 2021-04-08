Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU Admissions 2021: Online courses registration for overseas students begins
admissions

IGNOU Admissions 2021: Online courses registration for overseas students begins

IGNOU has started the registration process of online courses for overseas candidates. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. Check how to apply and documents required below.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 01:04 PM IST
IGNOU Admissions 2020(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Indira Gandhi National Open University has activated the registration link for IGNOU Admission 2021 online courses for overseas students. All overseas students from SAARC and Non-SAARC countries, Foreign Students Residing in India (FSRI), and NRI can register online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

A total of 16 online courses at the level of masters and bachelors apart from Diploma and Certificate programmes have been offered to the overseas students. The teachers will be able to teach the students with the help of videos and associated reading materials. Candidates who want to register online for the courses can check the documents needed for it.

Documents Required

1. Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)

2. Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)

3. Scanned copy of Age Proof (less than 200 KB)

4. Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)

5. Passport/Visa/Study Visa

6. Citizenship Card/Proof of Nationality

7. Proof of residence in India (if Applicable)

8. OCI/PIO/UNHCR Refugee Card

Direct link to Apply

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

KVS Admission 2021: Class 2 and above registration begins today, check details

NATA 2021 Admit Card released for April 10 test, here's how to download

TJEE 2021 registration begins on tbjee.nic.in, here’s how to apply

TS ICET 2021 registration begins today at icet.tsche.ac.in, check schedule here

How to Apply

To apply for the courses, overseas candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

• Click on link for the overseas students available on the home page.

• Register by entering the details asked.

• Once done, login to the account and fill in the application form.

• Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou application ignou.ac.in ignou admissions ignou online admission

Related Stories

admissions

IGNOU Hall Tickets 2021 for BED, OPENMAT, Post Basic B.Sc exams released

PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 10:03 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP