IGNOU Admission 2021: Sanskrit course launched, register on ignou.samarth.edu.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University has launched new course on Sanskrit. Candidates who want to apply for the newly launched course can apply online through the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignou.samarth.edu.in. The certificate course in Communicative Sanskrit will be available from July 2021 session.

Candidates who are interested for the course and have passed the Class 12 or equivalent exam can apply online till July 15, 2021. The course will be for 6 months duration or for 1 year. The fee for the course is ₹1500. Candidates must also pay a registration fee of ₹200.

IGNOU Admission 2021: How to apply for Sanskrit course

To apply for the course, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignou.samarth.edu.in.

• Enter the registration details or login details.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

• Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the varsity has extended the registration validity for Management and MBA programmes. The extension was given for students of Management programmes (MBA and Specialised PG Diploma Programmes) and MBA (Banking and Finance) to enable them to complete their registered courses from Term End Exam of June to Term End Exam of December 2021.