IGNOU Admissions 2022 application deadline deferred for TEE December exams
IGNOU has extended the last date to submit forms for the December Term End Examination (TEE 2022).
The application deadline for the December Term End Examination has been extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today (TEE). Interested candidates have till November 10 at 11:59 p.m. to register on the IGNOU website, ignou.ac.in. However, candidates can register till November 15 with late fee.
“The December, 2022 Term-end Examinations of the University is likely to commence from 2nd December 2022 and conclude on 05/01/2023”, reads the official website.
Candidates should pay a registration fee of ₹200 and a late fee of ₹1100 in order to register.
IGNOU Admissions 2022: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at www.ignou.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the “Online Submission of Examination Form for December 2022 extended up to 10-Nov-2022 23:59 PM without late fee”
Register and fill the application
Submit the application form
Take print out for future reference.