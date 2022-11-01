IGNOU admissions 2022:Registration deadline for July 2022 session extended again

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) again extended the deadline for the registration process for IGNOU July 2022 session till November 7. Candidates can register online at the official website at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU's handle tweeted, “Last date for fresh admissions (except Certificate and Semester based Programmes) for July 2022 session is further extended till 07 November, 2022.

IGNOU admission 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode ( except certificate and semester-based Programme) has been extended till 7th November 2022”

Key in log in details and Submit your application

Download, and take a print out for further reference

