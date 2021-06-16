IGNOU December TEE 2020: Re-evaluation form submission date extended

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the re-evaluation form submission date for IGNOU December TEE 2020. The last date for submission of the re-evaluation form has been extended till June 30, 2021. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

The decision to extend the last date has been taken in view of the lockdown on account of the surging second wave of COVID19. However, 30 days submission time is available for all those students whose results are being declared from June 2, 2021, onwards, as per the official notice.

Along with this, the online link for re-submission of DECE Project Report for December 2020 session the last date has been extended till June 30, 2021. Candidates can submit the final project/ dissertation/ fieldwork journals/ internship reports by June 30. Due to the nationwide Covid-19 pandemic, the University has decided to introduce and adopt “Online Mode” to submit the final Project/Dissertation/Field Work.

Meanwhile, the last date for IGNOU June TEE 2021 application form submission date has also been extended till June 30, 2021. The submission of the examination form for TEE June 2021, online/physical submission of assignments for TEE exam, project reports, dissertation, internship, fieldwork journal can be done till June 30.