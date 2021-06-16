Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU December TEE 2020: Re-evaluation form submission date extended
admissions

IGNOU December TEE 2020: Re-evaluation form submission date extended

IGNOU December TEE 2020 re-evaluation form submission date extended till June 30, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 01:36 PM IST
IGNOU December TEE 2020: Re-evaluation form submission date extended

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the re-evaluation form submission date for IGNOU December TEE 2020. The last date for submission of the re-evaluation form has been extended till June 30, 2021. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

The decision to extend the last date has been taken in view of the lockdown on account of the surging second wave of COVID19. However, 30 days submission time is available for all those students whose results are being declared from June 2, 2021, onwards, as per the official notice.

Along with this, the online link for re-submission of DECE Project Report for December 2020 session the last date has been extended till June 30, 2021. Candidates can submit the final project/ dissertation/ fieldwork journals/ internship reports by June 30. Due to the nationwide Covid-19 pandemic, the University has decided to introduce and adopt “Online Mode” to submit the final Project/Dissertation/Field Work.

Meanwhile, the last date for IGNOU June TEE 2021 application form submission date has also been extended till June 30, 2021. The submission of the examination form for TEE June 2021, online/physical submission of assignments for TEE exam, project reports, dissertation, internship, fieldwork journal can be done till June 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou december ignou last date extended ignou.ac.in education

Related Stories

competitive exams

IGNOU June TEE 2021: Application form, assignment submission date extended

PUBLISHED ON JUN 15, 2021 08:47 AM IST
admissions

IGNOU July Admission 2021: Application process begins at ignou.ac.in

PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 08:34 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Father’s Day 2021: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares heartwarming video

Hippo crushes watermelon with just a bite, shares it with friend. Watch

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP