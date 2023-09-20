Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IGNOU December TEE 2023: Exam form submission date extended, notice here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 20, 2023 05:26 PM IST

IGNOU December TEE 2023 exam form submission date extended till October 15, 2023. Check notice below.

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the exam form submission date for IGNOU December TEE 2023. The official notice regarding extension of date is available to candidates on the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, the University has extended the last date for submission of online examination forms for December 2023 Term-end Examination for both ODL program and online program till October 15, 2023 without late fees.

With late fees of 500, candidates can apply from October 16 to October 25, 2023 and with late fees of 1100/-, the window will be opened from October 26 to November 10, 2023.

IGNOU December TEE 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on IGNOU December TEE 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and click on submit.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the examination form and make the payment of fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

Official Notice Here

