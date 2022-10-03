IGNOU extends deadline for UG/PG admissions for July session 2022

IGNOU admissions: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for admissions for the July session 2022. Interested candidates can now apply for admissions to the July session at ignou.ac.in

The deadline has been extended for PG and UG programmes both for online and ODL mode.

The admissions are closed for certificate and semester based programmes.

Earlier, the last date to apply for the July 2022 session was September 30, 2022. This is the third time the registration date has been extended.

“The last date of fresh admission for PG and UG programme online and ODL mode except certificate and semester based programme has been extended till October 10, 2022,” reads the official notice.

Here’s how to register

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in

Click on the July 2022 Session re-registration link

Key in your login details and submit

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay application fees

Submit and save for future purposes

Direct link for ODL programmes. Click here.

Direct link for online programmes. Click here.

