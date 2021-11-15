Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU extends July 2021 UG, PG admission deadline
IGNOU extends July 2021 UG, PG admission deadline

IGNOU July 2021 session admission deadline for UG, PG courses except semester based programmes is November 22.
Published on Nov 15, 2021 07:29 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The admission deadline for undergraduate and postgraduate courses only (except semester based programmes) for July 2021 session has been extended till November 22, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has said in a press release on Sunday. 

“The interested candidates can apply through Online Admission Portal for ODL programmes: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/ The details of the programmes on offer can be accessed from https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/programmes,” the University has instructed learners.

IGNOU Admissions 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
  • Enter the login details or register online.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the last date to re-register for ODL and online programs is November 30.

ignou
