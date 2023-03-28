Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the re-registration, fresh admission dates till March 31, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for online and ODL programmes can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU extends re-registration, fresh admission dates till March 31

The official website reads, “The last date for Re-Registration, Fresh Admission for Online & ODL Programmes, Merit based ODL Programmes for January 2023 Session is extended till 31st March 2023 without late fees.”

Direct link to apply for IGNOU January 2023 Session

IGNOU January 2023 Session: How to apply

To apply for the courses candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of IGNOU, ignou.ac.in.

Click on the IGNOU January 2023 session registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can apply for ODL, Online, Merit based ODL programmes.

Fresh candidates must first register and then fill the application form.

Upload documents and make payment of the application fee.

Submit and download the confirmation page.

Candidates can apply for re-registration, Fresh admission for both Online and Open and Distance Learning programmes and Merit based ODL Programmes for the January 2023 session. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.