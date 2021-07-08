Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IGNOU extends registration validity for Management and MBA programmes
IGNOU extends registration validity for Management and MBA programmes

IGNOU has extended the validity registration for Management and MBA programmes to enable candidates to complete their registered courses.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the registration validity for Management and MBA programmes. The extension was given for students of Management programmes (MBA and Specialised PG Diploma Programmes) and MBA (Banking and Finance) to enable them to complete their registered courses from Term End Exam of June to Term End Exam of December 2021.

The varsity has extended the registration validity keeping in view the COVID19 situation. The registered students, who have already registered their courses but have not been able to appear in Term End Examination of June 2021, to be held in August 2021 due to COVID19 pandemic, will be given an extra chance to appear in the TEE of December 2021 to complete their already registered courses, as per the official notice.

The candidates who have already registered for the Management and MBA programs will not be allowed to register for new left over courses during the extended validity period issued by the University, which they have not yet registered to complete their programs.

Meanwhile, IGNOU TEE June Exam 2021 will begin on August 3, 2021. The exams will be held for undergraduate, postgraduate, certificate, diploma and other programmes that are offered by the university. The deadline for submission of exam form for the June TEE, which was earlier June 30, has been extended till July 9.

