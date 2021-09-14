Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
admissions

IGNOU Hall Ticket 2021 for June TEE exam released, download link here

IGNOU Hall Ticket 2021 for June TEE exam has been released. Candidates who have to appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:55 PM IST
IGNOU Hall Ticket 2021 for June TEE exam released, download link here

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU Hall Ticket 2021 for the June TEE exam. Candidates who want to appear for the June Term End Examination can download the hall ticket through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. 

The Term End Examination for June will be scheduled to be conducted from September 27 to October 6, 2021. The examination has been postponed due to the COVID19 pandemic. To download the hall ticket candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Download link here 

IGNOU Hall Ticket 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on IGNOU Hall Ticket 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the enrolment number and select program and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed in the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the admit card.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) based Online Remote Proctored Examination (ORPE) will be conducted for the Certificates and Diplomas (Online Programmes). The learners can appear for the examination from their home or at their choice of places.

The last date to apply for the examination is till September 20, 2021. Whoever has already appeared the examination for IGNOU Online programmes conducted by NTA in September 2020 & March 2021 and successfully completed need not apply for this TEE-JUNE 2021.

