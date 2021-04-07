Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU Hall Tickets 2021 for BED, OPENMAT, Post Basic B.Sc exams released
IGNOU Hall Tickets 2021 for BED, OPENMAT, Post Basic B.Sc exams released

IGNOU Hall Tickets 2021 has been released for BED, OPENMAT, Post Basic B.Sc exams. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 10:03 AM IST
Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU Hall Tickets 2021 for January session. The hall ticket has been released for BED, OPENMAT, Post Basic B.Sc entrance test. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to print Hall Ticket and report to the Examination Center. Reporting Time is 9:15 AM and entry is not permitted after 10:30 AM. Candidate cannot leave before 11:00 AM. Candidates can check and download the admit card by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download hall tickets

IGNOU Hall Tickets 2021: How to Download

• Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

• Click on IGNOU Hall Tickets 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to mobile number and date of birth or control number.

• Click on search and your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the hall ricket and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official schedule released by the University, the OPENMAT and BEd examination would be conducted on April 11, 2021. Candidates will have to bring Blue/ Black ball point pen for marking the answers in the OMR sheet.

Cell Phone, Pagers, Calculators, Electronic Gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the Examination hall. The admission to the entrance test is provisional and is subject to fulfillment of eligibility conditions laid down by the University.

