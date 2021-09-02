Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IGNOU invites online applications for AICTE-approved management programmes

IGNOU has invited online applications for admission to its AICTE-approved management programmes-- Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Business Administration in Banking and Finance (MBF).
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 02, 2021 11:44 PM IST
IGNOU Admissions 2021: The last date for online submission of applications for for admission to its AICTE-approved management programmes is September 30.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to a press release issued by the varsity, the last date for online submission of applications for these programmes is September 30.

Check online admission portal of IGNOU to know eligibility, duration, fee, etc for these courses.

In addition to the MBA programmes, the varsity is also offering four PG Diploma Programmes in Management.

These courses are: PG Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM), PG Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM), PG Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM) and PG Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM).

According to the press release, the last date to submit online applications for PG diploma programmes is September 15, 2021.

Direct link of student registration form in IGNOU

Topics
ignou admission mba programme.
