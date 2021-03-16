Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU January 2021 session re-registration deadline extended till March 31
admissions

IGNOU January 2021 session re-registration deadline extended till March 31

The deadline to re-register for the IGNOU January 2021 session has been extended till March 31, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:00 PM IST
IGNOU

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday, March 16, further extended the deadline for re-registration for January 2021 session till March 31, 2021.

The varsity on its official Twitter handle writes, "IGNOU extends the last date of Admission and Re-Registration for the January 2021 Session till 31st March 2021."

Candidates who are registered/enrolled in undergraduate/ postgraduate / semester-based programmes of two-three years duration can register for the next year/ semester of the programme irrespective of whether they have appeared in the term-end exam of the previous semester.

Direct link to re register for IGNOU Janaury session 2021

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UP TGTs, PGTs Recruitment 2020: Registration for 15,198 posts begins

TISS NET Results 2021 to be declared on March 19: Revised timeline

NEET PG 2021: Registration process ends today at nbe.edu.in, here's direct link

GPAT 2021 results expected today at gpat.nta.nic.in

How to re register for IGNOU Janaury session 2021:

Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

Candidates will need to register on the Portal.

Click “New Registration’ button to proceed.

Provide your correct mobile number and e-mail ID

If you have already registered on the portal, you may use your Username and Password to log in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indira gandhi national open university ignou january session
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP