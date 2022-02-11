IGNOU January 2022 Session: Re-registration date for fresh admissions extended

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the last date to re-register for IGNOU January 2022 Session. The re-registration date for fresh admissions has been extended till February 21, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for the courses can apply online through the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

The last date has been extended for open and distance mode and programs offered via the online mode. The fresh applicant is required to create a new registration and submit all the details and choose the programme he/she wants to pursue. To apply for the same, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to apply here&nbsp;</strong>

IGNOU January 2022 Session: How to re-register

Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Enter the login details or register online.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The varsity offered more than 200 programs in various disciplines including Masters degrees, Bachelors degrees, PG and Diploma and Diploma, PG Certificate and Certificate programs and Appreciation/ Awareness level programs. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

