IGNOU January 2023 Session: Re-registration, fresh admission date extended

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the IGNOU January 2023 Session. The last date to register for re-registration, fresh admission has been extended till March 10, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The last date for Re-Registration, Fresh Admission for Online & ODL Programmes, Merit based ODL Programmes for January 2023 session is extended till March 10, 2023 without late fees. The re-registration can be done by candidates with a late fine of ₹200/- as earlier.

Direct link to apply for IGNOU January 2023 Session

IGNOU January 2023 Session: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU January 2023 Session link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the link for ODL, Online, Merit based ODL programme.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.