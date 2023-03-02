Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU January 2023 Session: Re-registration, fresh admission date extended

IGNOU January 2023 Session: Re-registration, fresh admission date extended

admissions
Published on Mar 02, 2023 10:24 AM IST

IGNOU January 2023 Session re-registration, fresh admission date has been extended till March 10, 2023. Candidates can apply on the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU January 2023 Session: Re-registration, fresh admission date extended
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the IGNOU January 2023 Session. The last date to register for re-registration, fresh admission has been extended till March 10, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The last date for Re-Registration, Fresh Admission for Online & ODL Programmes, Merit based ODL Programmes for January 2023 session is extended till March 10, 2023 without late fees. The re-registration can be done by candidates with a late fine of 200/- as earlier.

Direct link to apply for IGNOU January 2023 Session

IGNOU January 2023 Session: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on IGNOU January 2023 Session link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the link for ODL, Online, Merit based ODL programme.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
ignou education news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP