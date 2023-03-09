Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IGNOU January 2023 Session: Registration ends tomorrow at ignou.ac.in, link here

Published on Mar 09, 2023 04:08 PM IST

IGNOU January 2023 Session registration will close down tomorrow, March 10, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University will close down the registration process for IGNOU January 2023 Session on March 10, 2023. Candidates can re-register and apply for fresh admissions through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Candidates can apply for Re-Registration, Fresh Admission for Online & ODL Programmes, Merit based ODL Programmes for January 2023 session. The re-registration can be done by candidates with a late fine of 200/- as earlier. To apply for the admission round, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for IGNOU January 2023 Session

IGNOU January 2023 Session: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on IGNOU January 2023 Session link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the link for ODL, Online, Merit based ODL programme.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Earlier, the last date to apply was till February 28, 2023, which was extended till March 10. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

