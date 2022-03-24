IGNOU January Session 2022: Registration for online & ODL programs ends tomorrow

Indira Gandhi National Open University will close the registration process for IGNOU January Session 2022 on March 25, 2022. The last date to apply for online programs and ODL programs is till tomorrow, March 25, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

Candidates can apply for all course except certificate and semester based program. To apply for the same, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to register here&nbsp;</strong>

IGNOU January Session 2022: How to register

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, ‘Online Admission Link for Online Programmes (except Certificate, Semester based and Merit based Programmes) for January 2022 Session is open till 25th March 2022’

Register your self

Key in your credentials and log in

Fill the application form, and upload documents

Pay your application fees, and click on submit

Download the application form, take a print out for further use.

The varsity offered more than 200 programs in various disciplines including Masters degrees, Bachelors degrees, PG and Diploma and Diploma, PG Certificate and Certificate programs and Appreciation/ Awareness level programs. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

