IGNOU July 2021 admission registration extended till July 31

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration date of admission to July 2021 session till July 31. The deadline has also been extended till July 31 for those who want to re-register in this session. Candidates who want to apply for the re-registration process for July session can apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU July Admission 2021: How to register and re-register

• Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

• Click on IGNOU Samarth portal link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to fill the registration details.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

For this session, the university has exempted candidates belonging to SC/ST category from paying fees. These candidates should submit their applications in online mode along with the softcopy of documents which are required for the claim.