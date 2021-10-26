Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IGNOU July 2021 session admission deadline extended till October 31, know more

IGNOU July 2021 session admission deadline extended till October 31. Candidates can apply at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
Published on Oct 26, 2021 06:07 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The admission deadline for July 2021 session has been extended till October 31 for ODL and online UG, PG programmes, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) said in a tweet on Tuesday, October 26. The application forms are only available for Bachelor and Master Degree programmes, except semester-based programmes. The last date for admission to certificate, diploma, PG diploma and semester-based UG/PG programmes is over, the University has added.

Candidates who wish to take admission in the July 2021 session can fill and submit the application forms available at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

“In a particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications shall be rejected,” the IGNOU has said.

IGNOU 2021 registration: Know how to apply

  • Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in
  • Click on the link that reads,” Links for Online Admission Portal July 2021 Session for all the Programmes(Except Certificate) is extended till October 31, 2021”
  • A new window will be displayed
  • For ODL Courses click on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
  • For online courses click on ignouiop.samarth.edu.in to
  • Register your self

