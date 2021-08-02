Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IGNOU July 2021 session registration deadline extended, know details

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for registration and re-registration for the July 2021 admission session till August 16.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 12:05 PM IST
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for registration and re-registration for the July 2021 admission session till August 16. Candidates who want to apply for the re-registration process for July session can apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU July 2021 admission: Link for ODL mode Programmes Admission Portals https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU July 2021 admission: Link for Online mode Programmes Admission Portals https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU July Admission 2021: How to register and re-register

• Go to the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

• Click on links given above available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to fill the registration details.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

ignou notification
