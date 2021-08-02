IGNOU July 2021 session registration deadline extended, know details

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for registration and re-registration for the July 2021 admission session till August 16. Candidates who want to apply for the re-registration process for July session can apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU July 2021 admission: Link for ODL mode Programmes Admission Portals https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU July 2021 admission: Link for Online mode Programmes Admission Portals https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU July Admission 2021: How to register and re-register

• Go to the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

• Click on links given above available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to fill the registration details.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

