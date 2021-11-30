IGNOU July Admission 2021: UG, PG fresh registration ends today on ignou.ac.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IGNOU July Admission 2021 fresh registration ends today, November 30, 2021. Candidates can check how to apply and direct link given below. 
Published on Nov 30, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University will close down the registration process for fresh IGNOU July Admission 2021 on November 30, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the admission round for UG, PG courses can apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. 

The last date today is for all courses Bachelor and Master degree programme except semester-based programme for July 2021 session. To apply for the same, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to register here 

IGNOU July Admission 2021: How to register 

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
  • Enter the login details or register online.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A non-refundable Registration Fee of Rs. 200/- (unless specified otherwise) shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU. 

