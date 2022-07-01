IGNOU July Session 2022: Re-registration date extended till July 15

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended IGNOU July Session 2022 re-registration date. The re-registration date has been extended till July 15, 2022. Candidates can check and apply for the session through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

For re-register students can login through the Samarth Portal ignou.samarth.edu.in. They can submit re-registration forms for the next year/semester and make online payment on the Re-registration portal for the July 2022 Session. Candidates can check and apply online through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to re-register here

IGNOU July Session 2022: How to re-register

Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignou.samarth.edu.in.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

If online payment does not get updated, do not make the second payment immediately. Wait for a day, check the payment status and then decide. If you make payment two times for the same application, one of the payments shall be refunded. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

