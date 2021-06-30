IGNOU June TEE 2021 assignment, exam form submission deadline extended

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for submission of examination forms, assignments, project reports, dissertation, and field work journal of June term end exam (TEE) 2021 till July 15.

The deadline for submission of exam form for the June TEE, which was earlier June 30, has been extended till July 9, the university has informed students.

IGNOU June TEE 2021 exam form

Candidates can submit the assignments and other exam relat materials either online or directly at the study centre.

The exam form has to be submitted online.

The University is currently inviting applications for admission to the July 2021 session. The registration deadline is July 15. In a first, it has exempted candidates belonging to SC and ST categories from paying fees. All such candidates willing to avail this facility should submit their applications in online mode along with the softcopy of documents required for the claim. Also, candidates should apply with a caste certificate issued by a Central/ State government authorized officer.