IGNOU June TEE 2021: Portal to change request of exam centre opens

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the portal where students can request for changing exam centre for the June term end exam (TEE) 2021.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Portal to Change Request of Examination Centre for TEE June-21

Online Submission of Examination Centre Change request will be available from 23 July 2021 (1300 hrs) to 26 July 2021 (1000 hrs), the University has notified.

Request for change of examination centre within the same city is not allowed, students have been informed.

The University has also notified that change of examination centre within IGNOU regional centre Jammu and Srinagar is not allowed.

IGNOU June TEE will begin on August 3. The date sheet has been released for Post Graduate Diploma, Diploma, Post Graduate Certificate, and Certificate programmes on the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

The exam will be held till September 9. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

