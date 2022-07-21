IGNOU June TEE 2022 begins tomorrow, important points to check

Indira Gandhi National Open University will begin IGNOU June TEE 2022 begins tomorrow, July 22, 2022. The varsity has released the hall tickets on July 20 which is available on the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

Check out some important points below.

The exam will begin on July 22 and will end on September 5, 2022. The University has established 831 examination centres including 18 overseas centres and 82 centres in Jails for Jail Inmates. The hall tickets have been issued to 769482 eligible students who had applied for appearing in the Term-end Examinations. The varsity has directed the exam centres to allow the students to appear for the examination even if they do not possess the hall ticket, but their names exist in the list of examinees/Attendance Sheets for these centres. The exam centres will have to follow the COVID19 protocols issued by the state and central government to contain the spread of COVID19 while conducting the exam. Students who will appear for the exam must possess valid photo identity card issued by the varsity or government during the examination. Items banned from exam halls are Mobile phones and any other electronic gadgets.

