IGNOU launches AICTE approved MBA programmes

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has launched Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme and MBA in Banking and Finance programme. The MBA programme is approved by AICTE. Candidates can apply for the MBA programme for the July session on the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

The MBA programme which is considered as the flagship programme of the university has been completely restructured based on the industry-academia needs. Candidates belonging to the general category having 50 percent marks in Bachelor’s degree and belonging to the reserved category having 45 percent marks can apply for both the MBA courses. Candidates from India and selected foreign countries can apply for the course.

No entrance examination will be conducted for enrolment to the course by the varsity. MBA course offers five different specializations such as: Human Resource Management, Financial Management, Marketing Management, Operations Management, and Services Management. Learners have to complete 28 courses spanning four semesters and have 116 credits.

The minimum duration of the programme is 2 years and the maximum is 4 years. Candidates willing to apply for the courses can do it till September 30, 2021. The official link to apply for both the MBA courses is available on the official site of IGNOU.