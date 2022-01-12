IGNOU launches AICTE-approved online MBA programme, check details

The School of Management Studies (SOMS), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), launched the Master of Business Administration (Online) programme (MBA) on January 11, 2022, to maintain peace with the changing scenario, and reach the unreached and provide inclusive quality education.

The MBA (online) programme is approved by the AICTE and is going to be on offer for the January 2022 admission cycle. Candidates having a Bachelor’s degree, with 50% marks for general category and 45% marks for reserved category, can take admission into the programme without any entrance test.

The programme was launched on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, by IGNOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nageshwar Rao in the presence of Guests of Honour including the Director of IIM Tiruchirappalli, Prof. Pawan Kumar Singh, Vice-chancellor of Central University of Karnataka, Prof. Battu Satyanarayana, Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Tamil Nadu, Prof. M. Krishnan, and other dignitaries.

“Multiple media will be used for delivery of MBA (Online) programme, which includes Self-Study Material in Digital Form, asynchronous and synchronous counselling, sessions through GyanDarshan, Mobile App, Social media platforms, Gyanvani, and with e-mail support,” the official press release read.

The MBA (online) programme offers five different specializations such as Human Resource Management, Financial Management, Marketing Management, Operations Management and Services Management.

According to the Press Release, “Learners have to complete 28 courses spanning across four semesters and having 116 credits. With affordable fees, the programme is offered internationally through the online mode. The minimum duration of the programme is 2 years and maximum is 4 years. The programme coordinators are Prof. Rajeev Kumar Shukla and Dr. Venkataiah Chittipaka, SOMS, IGNOU.”

“The event was attended by Prof. R. P Das, Prof. Satyakam, Prof. Uma Kanjilal, and Prof. Sumitra Kukreti, all Pro Vice-Chancellors of IGNOU. Prof. K. Ravi Sankar, Director of School of Management Studies, IGNOU, the Faculty, and all the Senior Officers were also present at the occasion,” the press release added.

Interested candidates can visit the IGNOU Samarth website https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in/ to register and apply for the MBA (online) programme.

Candidates can visit https://iop.ignouonline.ac.in/programme/p21?fbclid=IwAR2tRsPcE86sIGDf1bqWn4fIthpFZJS6DNYnOHjJ4FNRF-YV7rzDGPa4Kxc to know more about the programme.

