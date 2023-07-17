Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU launches PG Diploma in Services Management

IGNOU launches PG Diploma in Services Management

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 17, 2023 03:55 PM IST

IGNOU has launched a new postgraduate diploma in Services Management, with registration open until July 31.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new postgraduate diploma in Services Management. The University has already started the registration process for this program. Interested candidates can submit the registration form through the official website at ignou.ac.in on or before July 31.

IGNOU launches PG Diploma in Services Management

The course will be offered from the July 2023 academic session, IGNOU has informed.

This program is equipped with a modern course curriculum and self-study resources which is aimed at increasing employability in the service industry and promoting lifelong learning, according to the university.

Any graduate who scored at least 50% in the General category and 45% in the Reserved category is eligible to enroll in this program without taking an entrance exam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
registration process ignou indira gandhi national open university
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP