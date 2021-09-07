IGNOU MBA Admissions 2021: Registration begins, here’s how to apply

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IGNOU MBA Admissions 2021 registration have started. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the registration process for IGNOU MBA Admissions 2021. Candidates who want to register online for MBA and MBA (Banking & Finance) for July 2021 Session can apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. The last date to apply for the courses is till September 15, 2021. 

Candidates who want to apply for the course will require documents including scanned photograph, signature, age proof, relevant educational qualification, experience certificate, category certificate and BPL certificate. To apply for the courses, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here 

IGNOU MBA Admissions 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on IGNOU MBA Admissions 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself or login to your account.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A non-refundable Registration Fee of Rs. 200/- (unless specified otherwise) shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission. In a particular admission cycle, facility for fee exemption available to SC/ST students can be claimed for one programme only. If an applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all the applications are liable to be rejected.

