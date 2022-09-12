IGNOU MBA Admissions 2022: Registration begins, here’s direct link to apply

Indira Gandhi National Open University has started the registration process for IGNOU MBS Admissions 2022. Candidates who want to apply for MBA programme can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The application process for MBA programme can be through distance mode and through online mode. The last date for admission to the MBA program is till September 22, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

IGNOU MBA Admissions 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on “last date of admission for online and ODL (distance) programmes for July 2022 session is extended upto 22nd September 2022” link.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on either distance or online link.

Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

Once done, make the payment of application fees.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees can be paid through credit card, debit card or net banking. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

