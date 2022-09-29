IGNOU MBA registration: Last date to apply is September 30, here's how to apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conclude the application process for admissions to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) on Friday, September 30, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online for the MBA programme at the official website ignou.ac.in.

Earlier the last date to apply for the program was September 22, 2022.

The program can be done through distance mode and through online mode. The program is available in five specialised fields.

To be eligible, candidates from the unreserved category must have scored at least 50 per cent marks in graduation and candidates from the reserved category must have received at least 45 per cent in graduation.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in

Click on the link that reads “The last date for re-registration for July 2022 session extended till 30th September, 2022”

Sign in using username and password

Login and apply for the program

Fill the application form and upload documents

Submit and save for future purposes

